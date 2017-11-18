Mumbai corporator booked for Rs2.5 crore disproportionate assets

Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan, one of the accused in connection with the suicide of Thane builder Suraj Parmar, was booked once again on Friday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

On October 7, 2015, Parmar, the then Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry president, shot himself on the right side of his neck. He left behind a 15-page suicide note, in which he had mentioned the names of four corporators — Najib Mullah and Hanumanth Jagdale from the NCP, Vikrant Chavan, and MNS corporator Sudhakar Chavan — who, he said, provoked him to take the step. Police said the names had been crossed out and Parmar had written, “I do not want these people to harass my family after my death.”

Police said Vikrant had allegedly blackmailed Parmar. He had served a jail term of four months and is now out on bail.

A search of 10 properties that are in Vikrant’s name revealed that he had 136.37% (Rs2.5 crore) extra assets, which he acquired between 2012 and 2015, said Param Bir Singh, Thane police commissioner. A permissible limit is 10% to 15% over and above the actual income, said sources.

The Kasarwadavli police registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are investigating. We added sections of corruption to the charges after we found that Vikrant had threatened and extorted money from Parmar. We will seize the properties if we find anything amiss,” said an officer. The accused booked in connection with the fresh case include Vikrant, his wife Aruna, his father-in-law Ravindra Nayar and mother-in-law Shanta Nayar, his party colleagues Umesh Kamble, Santosh Gawde, Prakash Bhosle, Bhaskar Gadami, Anant Ghadge, Mahesh Shirke, Paresh Rohit and Kalpataru Properties vice president Sanjay Daga.

“We checked the rooms and shops and found no bank transactions relating to their purchase. We suspect that Chavan used his designation to acquire these assets. We have not arrested anyone yet as we are investigating,” said an officer.