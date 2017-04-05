Mumbai court issues notices to Kamya Punjabi for releasing film starring Pratyusha Banerjee

The Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to actor Kamya Punjabi and producer Neerusha Nikhat after they allegedly released a short film starring late TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee. It also asked them why contempt proceedings should not be started against them for releasing the film despite a stay on it. It directed them to be present before the court on Friday.

The matter was being heard after Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh filed a defamation suit against Punjabi, Nikhat, Google and YouTube. Objecting to the film for spawning prejudices, Singh has sought damages worth Rs1 crore.

Singh’s advocate Shreyans Mithare informed the court that the film ‘Hum Kuch Keh Naa Sakey’ was released by Punjabi.

“The court has issued a notice against them after their advocate confirmed that the release. The court also warned to issue a non-bailable warrant against them if they fail to appear before the court,” Mithare told HT.

Banerjee was in a live-in relationship with Singh and they stayed at a Goregaon (West) apartment. On April 1, she was found hanging in a flat. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Singh. He is currently out on anticipatory bail. The police have filed a charge sheet. According to Singh, one of the characters in the video is named Rahul. He further said that the film showed him in a bad light and was defamatory.

