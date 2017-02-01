Mumbai crime branch arrest a 2011 gang rape convict who jumped parole

A 24-year-old gang rape convict, who had jumped parole and was absconding for six months, was traced and arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The accused was awarded life imprisonment in a gang-rape case.

According to the ANC Ghatkopar unit, one of their constables received a tip off about the accused Suraj Lalsingh Chand alias Suraj Nepali coming to the city to meet his friend around 1pm-2 pm on Tuesday. Accordingly a trap was laid below the Asalfa metro bridge on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road.

When Suraj arrived there the team nabbed him. He was handed over to the Kurar police station where the gang rape case was filed in 2011 when Suraj was an 18-year-old. Last year he was granted parole.

After completing his one month parole period Suraj did not return to jail. He has now been booked under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

