Mumbai criminal flees court, while handcuffed

Mumbai:

A 25-year-old accused fled from a court in Vasai on Thursday afternoon with his handcuffs on, and was arrested by the DN Nagar police in Andheri a few hours later.

The accused, identified as Akash Ramesh Dedhiya, 25, a resident of Flower market in Dadar West, has multiple cases of theft registered against him. He was arrested by the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) officials in an alleged robbery case on Wednesday and was produced at the Vasai court on Thursday.

After fleeing the court premises, he took a local train to Andheri. He was headed to Kapaswadi in Andheri West, where he intended to get his handcuffs cut. his handcuffs were not visible as he was wearing a full-sleeves shirt.

The Vasai GRP sent a wireless message to all police stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and provided them with description of the accused. The DN Nagar police nabbed Dedhiya from Kapaswadi and handed him over to the Vasai railway police.

An FIR has been registered against Dehiya under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for fleeing from custody.