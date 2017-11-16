Mumbai cyclist’s death: Man who took the 64-yr-old to hospital caused the crash

A 25-year-old man, who took veteran cyclist Ashok Khale, 64, to a hospital after he met with an accident in Mankhurd on November 5, was arrested after he confessed that he had caused the crash. Khale died on November 11 after being in hospital for around a week.

The Mankhurd police arrested Mois Shaikh, 25, who was driving a jeep that morning and claimed he saw Khale lying unconscious on the new bridge after Vashi octroi post on Sion-Panvel Highway. The police suspect the accident occurred around 6am.

Khale left his Dadar residence to go to Khopoli on his cycle on November 5 morning. A motorist, who took him to a hospital in Vashi, claimed he saw him lying unconscious on the new bridge after Vashi octroi post on Sion-Panvel Highway. Police officials said they recreated Khale’s journey and based on technical evidence they found that the mishap took place at 6.20 am and when they confronted Shaikh he admitted to have lied earlier.

Shaikh has been booked under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal code for causing death by negligence. The police have also found scratch marks on the bumper of his car.

Referred to as the King of Ghats, Khale was winner of national championships in 1979 and had won several state and national medals for cycling. He was known to have ridden the Khandala Ghat section in record time during the Mumbai-Pune national race. A recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati state sports award, he had also participated in Giro d’Italia.