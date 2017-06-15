Mumbai doctor films woman colleague changing clothes, circulates video

Juhu police arrested a 29-year-old doctor from a government-run hospital in Mumbai for allegedly filming his colleague while she was changing her clothes last month. He then circulated the video, said police. They added that he had stolen the memory card from the woman’s phone, but have not yet ascertained why.

The doctor and his colleague stay in different rooms on the same floor of their doctors’ quarters. The woman found out about the video when one of her friends, a doctor who works at another government run hospital in Mumbai, told her about it. She was initially sceptical, but was shocked when her friend showed her the clip.

The woman started asking everyone who they had received the video from and gradually narrowed down on the accused. On Tuesday morning, she went to the Juhu police station, where a case was registered under section 354 (molestation), 379 (theft) and 66 A and 67 A (publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts)

Police are currently investigating what was the doctor’s motive behind circulating the video. He said he has not filmed any other women.

He was remanded in police custody by a magistrate court.