Mumbai doctors collects Rs25 lakh in 1 day for poor cancer patients

A former employee of Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Parel, has started an initiative to provide monetary aid to cancer patients who cannot afford treatment at the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, Dr Saket Mehta, a city-based oncosurgeon who founded the Cancer Charity Trust in 2013, inaugurated an online crowd funding website called Reevive. Using this website, doctors from TMH can refer patients in need of financial help. The trust raised Rs25 lakh on the first day and the donors have pledged Rs50 lakh in the coming months.

Mehta to start the organisation after treating a seven-year old patient at the hospital during his training in the surgical oncology department. He said doctors from TMH will mostly refer patients who have a better chance of getting cured.

“While TMH offers diagnosis, admission and hospitalisation for free to patients who can’t afford the services, they are required to pay for chemotherapy — which is expensive,” Mehta said. “They have to pay a large sum in a short duration. For example, the cost of chemotherapy for three months can go up to Rs3 lakh. There are families who make less than Rs 50,000 a year.”

Four patients from the haemato-oncology department were referred on the website last week. All of them have different forms of blood cancer, said Shibani Sutaria, a social worker at TMH.

“The treatment costs anywhere from Rs4 lakh to Rs8 lakh for them. During chemotherapy, patients have low immunity and are prone to infections,” said Sutaria.

She added that during that time patients have to be administered with expensive antibiotics, which sometimes costs Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 per day.

During the launch of the website, Mehta said donations can either be made at one go or on monthly-basis — during which money will get debited from the donor’s account.