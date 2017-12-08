Mumbai driver steals Rs2.80 lakh after employer leaves it on car's back seat

The DN Nagar police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old driver, who fled with his employer’s bag containing Rs2.80 lakh cash around 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Police said property dealer Devsaran Sharma,48, is a resident of Link Road in Goregaon (West). His driver had parked the car on SV Road, following which Sharma left to meet someone. He said his driver knew the bag he had left on the back seat contained cash.

When Sharma returned few hours later, he found his bag missing. His driver said he had left it in the car and gone to eat lunch. He then fled.

The police lodged a case under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN nagar police station said they were trying to trying to trace the accused.