Mumbai driving school makes 100 appointments for licences using single mobile number  

The Borivli Regional Transport office (RTO) has initiated action against a motor training school for allegedly booking more than 100 appointments for driving licence using a single mobile number last month.

The RTO has issued a show-cause notice to Malvani-based motor training school and also filed a first Information Report (FIR) at MHB police station for misusing the facility. As per the rules, the appointment for driving licenses should be booked by the applicant himself or through his number.

RTO officials said they found more than 100 appointments for learning licences booked using one mobile number between October 13 and October 31.

Ravi Gaikwad, deputy RTO of Borivli, said when they cross-checked the number using a mobile application, they found that the mobile number belonged to the motor training school. “We have issued show-cause notices to the motor training school for booking multiple appointments from a mobile number,” said Gaikwad. “The licence of the motor training school could be suspended for this.”

RTO officials suspect that the training schools might also be involved in malpractice of booking bogus appointments for driving licences, same like the RTO agents and touts, who often fleece people. The transport department had made online appointments mandatory for driving licence since 2014.

Every RTO releases a specific quota for driving licence appointments, but owing to bogus appointments genuine candidates fail to get appointment on desired dates. Once any candidate approaches them for driving licences in a hurry, they cancel the pre-booked bogus appointment and re-book new ones at the same time slot, according to sources, they charge hefty amounts for this.