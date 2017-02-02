 Mumbai: Drunk businessman crashes into vehicles at Borivli, injures four | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai: Drunk businessman crashes into vehicles at Borivli, injures four

mumbai Updated: Feb 02, 2017 00:38 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times
drink driving

The police have registered a case of drink driving and causing hurt under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against Jain following the accident.(Picture for representation)

At least four people were injured after a 30-year-old businessman driving drunk crashed into vehicles in Borivli (East) on Tuesday night.

According to officials at the Kasturba Marg police station, the accused, Mukesh Jain, was driving a Maruti Brezza along Carter Road in Borivli.

“He was under the influence of alcohol when he took to the wheel. As he was speeding along the stretch, around 9.45 pm, he crashed into four to five vehicles that were parked along the road,” said Satish Raorane, senior inspector at the Kasturba Marg police station.

The police have registered a case of drink driving and causing hurt under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against Jain following the accident.

Jain is a resident of Nallasopara and runs a garment business, said officials. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Jain was headed home from Borivli and was speeding.

Of the four pedestrians injured, one of them suffered a knee fracture. Officials added that three other people suffered minor injuries.

During interrogation, Jain claimed that he had borrowed the car from a friend. Officials have seized the car, and said they will cross check the details of its ownership to verify his claims.

Jain was subsequently placed under arrest. He was, however, released on a cash bail of Rs10,000.

