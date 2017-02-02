Mumbai: Eight-year-old stabs teacher who kidnapped him, escapes

Quick thinking helped an eight-year-old boy from being sodomised by a madrassa teacher as the boy stabbed the accused with a pen, which his mother kept in his shirt pocket. Meanwhile, the boy said the onlookers didn’t step ahead to help him while he was being kidnapped and assaulted, the police said.

According to the police officials, the arrested accused originally hails from Bihar and teaches at a madrassa in Sewri.

Speaking to HT, the boy’s mother said, “My son had his tuition classes from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday and during the class, his teacher sent him to a grocery shop to get sweets for the students. While he was on his way back from grocery shop, the accused stopped him and asked my son to come with him.”

According to the police, as the eight-year-old did not know the accused, he was reluctant to go with him. Seeing this, the accused asked for his father’s number and acted like he was talking to his father over the phone about some other tuitions. The accused then took the boy to a secluded location.

“My son got suspicious as the accused was constantly getting phone calls, where he said the boy is with him. My son looked to run and shout for help when the accused covered his mouth and grabbed him. The accused took my son to his room where he tore his clothes and kept assaulting him. The accused even threatened to kill him if he failed to give in,” added his mother.

However, the boy remembered he had a pen in his shirt pocket which he removed and stabbed the teacher with on his thigh.

An officer from Sewri police station said, “The Class Four student then opened the door and fled from the spot. The boy went back to his tuition place, informed his teacher who along with other local residents went to the spot and caught the injured accused and handed him over to the police.

“Shaikh was locking his door and about to flee when locals reached the spot at the right time,” said an officer.

Nobody came to the boy’s rescue

The eight-year-old boy said people in the area did not intervene while he was being taken by the accused. According to the police, many people saw the boy’s reluctance to go with the accused, but nobody stepped forward to help him.

“Even while I was being assaulted in the room, one woman knocked on the door and enquired. I could not yell as he had covered my mouth. He said his relative’s son was crying so she left. As soon as I got an opportunity, I removed my pen, stabbed him and escaped,” the boy said.

What are the charges?

The accused has been booked under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act 2012.

What can parents do?

Listen to the child

- Listen to the children’s problems

- If they are upset and talk about forms of abuse, then take counsellors’ help

- Screen the content they watch on television and internet

- When children ask questions on sex and sexuality, answer them in an age-appropriate manner.

Past instances

October 2014

A history-sheeter entered a house in Mulund to rape a woman, when her four-year-old daughter escaped and alerted the local residents who reached the spot in time and avert a sexual assault.

February 2013

A eleven-year-old girl narrowly escaped being raped by a 60-year-old man in a Mumbai suburb owing to the efforts of three teenagers. The accused, who was allegedly intoxicated, was reportedly trying to force the girl to come with him to a dark and secluded location. This was noticed by the teenagers who saved her.