Mumbai enforcement directorate summons televangelist Zakir Naik

The enforcement directorate (ED) recently issued summons to televangelist Dr Zakir Naik to question him about his various properties and funding of his now-banned Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

The central agency had earlier summoned officials of IRF, which was banned in November 2016 for five years, following a government notification declaring it to be an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“A summons has been issued for further investigations,” said an ED officer, requesting anonymity.

The central agency has filed enforcement case information reports (ECIR) against Naik. The agency is probing whether his funds came from those who were inspired by his speeches. it.

After a ban on the foundation, the NIA registered a case against Naik and the IRF charging him with inciting young Muslims to indulge in violence and promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion and race. The FIR has accused him of giving speeches that spread communal disharmony. The agency also charged Naik with indulging in activities that are prejudicial to national integration.

Naik has been out of the country after reports emerged that his sermons influenced a few of the Bangladeshi attackers, who targeted an eatery in Dhaka on July 1.

Bangladesh has banned Naik’s Peace TV, saying it incited the attack on a Dhaka cafe in which 22 people were gunned down.