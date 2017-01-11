Mumbai ephedrine haul accused earned more than Rs50L a month: Cops

Kishoresingh Rathod, who was arrested by the Gujarat police on Monday, earned more than Rs50 lakh a month, said an officer in Gujarat.

“Investigations have revealed that he earned more than Rs50 lakh a month and we have also found evidence against him that links him with Vicky Goswami and Jai Mukhi, who are the other accused in the case,” said a police officer from Gujarat.

Thane police have details about on Kishoresingh’s link with Vicky Goswami, who peddles drugs in the international markets too. “Kishoresingh Rathod, who is a former MLA’s son, is in the Gujarat police’s custody. We will send a team to bring him to Thane. We have evidence that says that he met Goswami outside India. We are still investigating Mamta Kulkarni’s involvement,” said police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A police inspector from Thane commissionerate said, “We have got a few pictures of Jay Mukhi and Kishoresingh Rathod together. Mukhi was one of the key accused, who helped in transporting drugs from Solapur to Gujarat.”

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni spoke to HT.

“I don’t know Kishoresingh Rathod and I was not present in any meeting. It’s good that he has been arrested,” she said. “I am not involved in any kind of drug racket but my name has been brought into it purposely for publicity.”

The deputy superintendent of police, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, said, “He was produced in court on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody for the next seven days. Once we are done with our investigation, we will hand him over to the Thane police.”

“He was in regular touch with Vicky Goswami. Before landing in Rajasthan, he was on the run all over the country to evade arrest,” a police officer from Thane.

