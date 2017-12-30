Mumbai fire: BMC demolishes illegal structures at 316 places, cops looking for owners of gutted pub

From demolishing illegal structures to issuing lookout notices against the accused — authorities went into an overdrive on Saturday after a fire at two Kamala Mills restaurants claimed 14 lives early Friday.

After drawing severe flak for the fire, more than 1,000 civic body officials spread out on Saturday and took down 316 illegal structures in pubs, restaurants, malls and commercial compounds in Lower Parel, including Kamala Mills, Todi Mills and Peninsular Business Park, and in parts of Worli, Bandra, Andheri and Juhu.

Civic officials sealed seven eateries and cut power and water supply to restaurants razed at Kamala Mills. A BMC official said the drive will continue for two weeks.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the BMC to conduct the drive after he visited the gutted restaurants in Kamala Mills — a former textile mill district in central Mumbai, now dotted with glass-and-concrete towers.

The crackdown was conducted before the New Year party rush. Restaurants and bars must follow safety norms, and the premises should have fire exits, staircases and open spaces, according to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

On the outskirts of Mumbai, the Thane Municipal Corporation carried out surprise checks on five restaurants.

The Mumbai civic body filed three fresh cases against the two Kamala Mills restaurants — 1Above and Mojo Bistro — and P22 at Raghuvanshi Mills for unauthorised constructions. A case was registered against the owners of Mojo Bistro — Yug Pathak and Nagpur-based Yug Tulli.

Yug is the son of former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak, who couldn’t be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

Police said Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani has been named as an accused in the cases.

Police issued a lookout notice against the three owners of 1Above, where the fire is believed to have started. A case of culpable homicide, which is a non-bailable offence, was registered against Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi and their partner Abhijit Mankar. Police suspect the three may attempt to approach court for anticipatory bail.

Police and fire brigade officials were trying to ascertain the cause of the blaze. “Did a fire-stunt by a bartender ignite plastic sheets covering a bamboo structure? Did a burning coal in a hookah lead to the tragedy? We are looking at all possibilities, including a short circuit,” a fire briage official said.

Of the 14 injured, three were discharged on Saturday. Doctors at Bhatia hospital said the remaining 10 are stable, but one is critical with 30% to 35% burns.

The political blame game that began on Friday continued. Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged that BJP MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh played an active role in granting permission for illegal construction at some of the pubs and restaurants facing action after the fire.

“Deshmukh is close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and has utilised his political clout in getting permissions and shielding illegal constructions. The BJP MLA is responsible for the loss of lives,” he said.