Mumbai fire: FIRs against three pubs; Kamala Mills owners booked for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday registered three fresh police complaints against two rooftop restobars, 1Above and Mojo Bistro, in Kamala Mills, and P22 in nearby Raghuvanshi Mills, for unauthorised construction.

Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani has also been booked in connection with illegal construction.

Friday’s fire which is believed to have started at 1Above and spread to Mojo Bistro killed 14 people and injured 55.

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered three cases under sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act .

The civic body has accused Mojo Bistro of illegal construction of a shed. Its owners Yug Pathak and Nagpur-based Yug Tulli have been booked. Pathak is the son of former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak. Despite repeated attempts, KK Pathak was not available for a comment.

1Above owners were booked for a shed while constructing two rooms covered with asbestos sheets. The police have registered a case against brothers Kripesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi and their partner Abhijit Mankar.

The trio, who ran the pub under Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment LLP, are also accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “We are awaiting a report from the fire brigade to ascertain the exact cause,” said S Jaykumar, additional commissioner of police (central region), adding that eye witness accounts are varied.

In the FIR against P22, the BMC has accused it of making a plywood partition and covering it with sheets. Shailendra Singh of P22 has been booked.