Mumbai fire: Police summon Kamala Mills owner to record statement

The owner of Kamala Mills compound, Ramesh Govani, who had been booked in connection with illegal construction on the compound premises, was summoned by the NM Joshi Marg police on Tuesday to record his statement.

The police had booked Govani under the MRTP Act in connection with last Friday’s fire incident, which is believed to have started at 1Above and spread to Mojo Bistro, killing 14 people and injuring 55. The police said that they had sent summons to Govani, but he was not present at his residence on Tuesday.

According to Ahmad Pathan, senior police inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station, apart from the arrested managers Kevin Bava, and Lisbon Lopez, who were present at 1Above when the fire broke out, 48 other staff members were also at the premises.

“We have recorded the statement of the staff members and around 40 witnesses,” said Pathan. The officers investigating the case, however, said that the managers and the staff maintain that the fire broke out in Mojo Birsto. The witnesses told the police that they were unsure about the origin of the fire.

“We are waiting for the fire brigade to submit their report. Meanwhile, we are also questioning the managers about the altercations and illegal construction at 1Above,” said Pathan.

Meanwhile, the owners of 1Above, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, continue to be on the run. The police are now tracing their debit and credit cards.

The police have found out that the Jigar’s father Mansukh was involved in the Surat Hawala case of 2015, which was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).