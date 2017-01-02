Mumbai fireman, electrocuted during bird rescue, succumbs to burns 21 days later

Rajendra Bhojne, the firemen who sustained 50% burn injuries while rescuing a bird at the Mahalaxmi race course, died on Saturday night, 21 days after he was admitted at the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli. He received a guard of honour from Mumbai fire brigade (MFB)at Byculla fire station, the MFB headquarters.

Bhojne and two other firemen, Sanjay Kalbhere and Dinesh Sabankar, had suffered 25% to 60% burn injuries on December 10 when the rescuing equipment came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire. Doctors at burns centre had warned about Bhojne’s critical condition, citing the ‘deep third degree burns’ on his upper body.

“He underwent two supra major surgeries, during we removed the dead skin to prevent infection. But his condition was critical due to the injuries on face and chest. He was supposed to undergo another surgery. We were only waiting for his condition to stabilise,” said Dr Sunil Keswani, from NBC, adding that the other two firemen are stable and will be discharged soon. .

The three firemen, Kalbhere, Sabankar and Bhojane, were from Byculla fire station were sent to rescue a bird stuck on an overhead wire near gate number six of the race course. Officials said the call was made around 7.30pm and the firemen reached the spot at 8.45 pm.

Chief fire officer, PS Rahagdale had said that the firemen were rescuing the bird with the help of a long stick which accidentally touched an overhead high-tension wire and resulted into their electrocution. The locals had rushed the three to Nair Hospital. But due to non-operational surgical ICU, since November 25, they were admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central. But as their condition deteriorated further, top MFB officials shifted them to Airoli, where they were kept in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Also read: Fire breaks out in Byculla slum