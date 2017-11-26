Mumbai fortified as city marks ninth anniversary of 26/11 attacks

Security has been strengthened in Mumbai on Sunday in view of the various events being held on the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks by Pakistani terrorists that left 166 people dead in the city.

Barricades have been put up across the city and police deployed at every junction, inspector Nutan Pawar said, adding that action would be taken if any suspicious vehicle or person was found.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists landed on Mumbai shores via sea and launched attacks at prominent spots, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 on November 26, 2008.

As Sunday marks the ninth anniversary of the attack, Mumbai police is leaving no stone unturned in keeping the citizens safe and secure.

Various events will be held in the city to observe the anniversary of the terrorist attack that shook the whole nation.

The attacks that lasted four days had exposed the lack of preparedness of the police force.

The Mumbai police had lost three of its best officers — anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, additional commissioner of police Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar — who died after bullets from the terrorists’ assault rifles pierced through their sub-standard bullet proof vests designed to withstand the fire of only small arms.