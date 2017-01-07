Mumbai gets 2.39 lakh new voters just before civic polls

The city registered an additional 2.39 lakh voters during a massive drive undertaken in September-October last year. This increased the total number of voters in the city to 91,80,635, with the highest number of voters, 3.45 lakh, from the Chandivli assembly constituency in the western suburbs.

The revised electoral roll was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

In the massive drive undertaken between September 15 and October 21 last year, 19 lakh new voters across the state have registered themselves. The total voters in the state rose to 8.34 crore from 8.15 crore in September 2016. The number of the third gender voters also rose to 1,645 in the state during the drive.

Ten municipal corporations, 26 district councils and 196 panchayat samitis will hold elections in the state in February this year. Besides Mumbai, corporations in Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur are among the bodies facing election next month. Eight more municipal corporations will go to polls in the second half of the year. More than 80% of the voters in the state will exercise their franchise over the next few months. The ECI undertook a summary revision of the roll on the backdrop of the civic elections.

In Mumbai, the BMC wards will have about 40,400 voters per ward. Against the city’s projected population of 1.35 crore, the expected number of voters is 92.45 lakh, just 65,000 lesser than the actual number. However, ECI officials claimed registration by first-time voters (18-19 years) is comparatively low. He said although the expected number of first-time voters was 35 lakh, only seven lakh have so far registered themselves.

“The massive addition of new voters is the result of the extensive drive we undertook. We had roped in colleges, universities and NGOs to motivate new voters to come forward and register themselves. It is true that the number of first-time voters is low, but it’s because of the poor response despite various drives,” JS Saharia, state election commissioner, told HT.

Although the city has a fair percentage of the voters to the proportion of the population, the western suburbs still have a large number of ASD (Absent, Shifted or Dead) voters in the list. The ECI had deleted 3.16 lakh ASD voters during a drive undertaken between January and August last year.