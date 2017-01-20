Mumbai gets 75 more WiFi hotspots

Days after launching free WiFi connectivity across Mumbai at 510 locations, the Maharashtra government has now activated 75 more hotspots in the city, taking the tally up to 585. This was done to achieve the target of 1,200 hotspots by May 1, as declared by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state government had activated 510 hotspots across public places on January 6, making Mumbai the first Indian city with WiFi connectivity. The service has also been made free until the end of this month. The list of 510 locations was uploaded on government portal ‘Aaple Sarkar’ to help people find the nearest hotspot, which is being named ‘Aaple_Sarkar_Mum-WiFi’.

VK Gautam, principal secretary of the state information technology department, confirmed that 75 new hotspots has been activated. “The list of WiFi hotspots has now reached 585 as we have added 75 more,” Gautam told HT.

This is being done to achieve the target of 1200 active WiFi hotspots across Mumbai by May 1, the principal secretary said.

To make the service more people-friendly, the government is also coming up with a new mobile application that will help citizens find out the nearest WiFi hotspots from their current location. The app is expected to be launched by next week.

