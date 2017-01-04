Mumbai gets a new landmark: Kala Ghoda’s 25-foot iconic horse

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the statue of a black horse on Tuesday evening, returning Mumbai’s art district, its iconic landmark.

Kala Ghoda Association’s (KGA), which recreated the monument, has named the horse the ‘Spirit of Kala Ghoda’. The bronze sculpture has been crafted by Shreehari Bhosle and designed by architect Alfaz Miller with inputs from sculptor Arzan Khambatta.

The horse stands 25-foot above ground level, a couple of feet taller than the earlier sculpture of King Edward VII on a horse which was removed after independence.

Bhosle said it was his biggest achievement till date. “This was the first time that I met the chief minister. This was also the first time that I wore a suit,” said Bhosle.

I have been in this profession for 17 years and it was only during last year’s Kala Ghoda festival that I got some recognition,” Bhosle added.

Among other artistes involved with the art festival, KGA found Bhosle’s theme the best and decided to hand the heritage project to him.

“The horse is the centre of attraction so it should stand out from a distance,” said Bhosle.

The statue is located between landmarks like the Jehangir Art Gallery, the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

“It was a fantastic initiative. The project was also necessary since there was nothing till now that gave the area its name,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of A Ward, adding, that the statue has reinstated the pride of the area’s name.

The statue would be maintained by KGA for three after which it will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Dighavkar added.

Vikram Shah, a Borivli-based businessman had waited after his office hours to see the regal structure. “It feels good to witness the inauguration of a landmark in the area where I work. No other area has a symbol like this. It is a one-of-its-kind structure,” he said.

