Mumbai gets eco-friendly buses, but unlikely to see electric taxis anytime soon

The BEST has re-introduced eco-friendly electric buses in Mumbai, but it will be a while before zero-emission black-and-yellow taxis start running on the city’s roads. In its report, the panel appointed to determine the fares of taxis and autos has said that electric black-and-yellow cabs are not “feasible” or “affordable” because of technical, financial and operational issues.

“The price of the base model at around Rs 12 lakh is two-and-a-half times the average price of cars that are currently used in the black-and-yellow taxi fleet. Their economics is not attractive for prospective taxi drivers,” said the report that the Khatua panel submitted to the Fadanvis-led BJP state government after one year of study.

However, retired IAS officer BG Khatua, who led the panel, has said in the report that taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber could, however, use electric cars within the fare band they are permitted. “The committee hopes, with remediation of the constraints presently surrounding electrical cars, introduction of them into taxi services in the future will be boon for a clean environment and would need to be encouraged,” Khatua said.

At present, a fleet of 200 battery-operated taxis, run by a leading taxi aggregator, is operating in Maharashtra’s second capital, Nagpur. The introduction of electric taxis got a nod from the State Transport Authority (STA) much earlier, and was followed by a government resolution. The STA had asked the Khatua panel to determine the fare of electric taxis as well.

In Mumbai, the BEST purchased six electric buses, each costing around Rs 1.63 crore, using the Rs 10 crore fund given to it by the civic body. These buses are capable of running 200 km after a single charge of its four batteries, which takes three-and-a-half hours. These gear-less, clutch-less buses run on two electric motors that don’t emit smoke or noise.The buses, inducted into service at a function on Friday, will run on seven routes in south Mumbai, connecting CSMT, Churchgate and Nariman Paint, starting Saturday.