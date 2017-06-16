Mumbai girl hit by tawa goes back to school after two months

Eight-year-old Hazequa Kapadia, who was in a coma for more than a month after a cooking pan fell on her head, attended school on Thursday after two-and-a-half months.

Holding her mother’s hand, Kapadia climbed up four floors of her school building. “The second we reached the campus, she let loose of her mother’s hand and greeted her friends. She was so thrilled to see her friends and teachers,” said Faizan , her father.

“To friends who couldn’t make it to the hospital, she told them all about how she was put on ventilator support for 15 days,” he said. On March 31, Kapadia was on her way home, when a tawa flung off the thirteenth floor of the high-rise apartment she lives in fell on her head.

She was rushed to the BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, and the doctors had said her chances of survival were slim. She was later shifted to Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines.

Doctors performed a brain surgery, and had to push out a part of her skull bone that had pierced into her brain in the impact. Soon after surgery, she started recovering quickly, Dr Keki Turel, professor and head of neurosurgery at Bombay Hospital had told HT.

A healthy Kapadia was discharged on June 6, two months after she was admitted. Her parents said god had answered their prayers. “She had a speedy recovery. We have to take her to the doctor check ups next month, but other than that, she is back to normal” said her father.