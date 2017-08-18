Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express: Railway guard steals faucet worth Rs180 from lavatory

Passengers on the Mumbai-Goa luxury train, the Tejas Express, have been damaging its infotainment screens and stealing its earphones since it was flagged off. However, in a first, a guard has now stolen a faucet worth Rs180 from the train’s lavatory.

Vijaykant Bhadange, guard on the Tejas Express posted at CSMT, was booked under the Railways Act for this offence.

CCTV footage captured shows Bhadange entering the lavatory once the train halts for maintenance at the Mazgaon yard. He is spotted exiting a while later, with a plastic bag in hand. He then alights from the train.

The senior section engineer of the carriage and wagon department realised that the faucet had been stolen on August 2 around 4 pm between Mazgaon and CMST, said Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway.