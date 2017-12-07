Mumbai goods train derails near Diva junction, disrupts services

A wagon of a goods train derailed on Wednesday around 3.43pm near Diva junction between Mumbra and Kopar on the central railway line’s fast track. No injuries were reported, but the incident disrupted traffic along the central railway line, leading to cancellations and delays.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer (PRO), central railway said, “The 11th wagon from the engine derailed while entering the chord line towards Turbhe.”

“The trains were running 5-10 minutes late on central railways. Two local trains and an express train which were behind the goods train were immediately reversed to minimize inconvenience to passengers,” he added.

While the traffic on the Down fast line remained unaffected, all the Up fast line services were diverted to the Up slow line between Diva and Thane. The restoration work was completed by 6.25 pm and the train resumed at 7.33 pm.

Adesh Bhagat, president of Diva Passengers’ Association said “The derailment did not cause much hue and cry among the commuters as incident happened around 4 pm and most people were on holiday as it was the even of Dr B R Ambedkar’s death anniversary.”

“Although the commuters stuck behind the goods train had to wait for a little while, some opted to walk on the tracks to the nearest station Kalwa.”