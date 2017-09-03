Mumbai guard stabbed 21 times, body dumped between 2 cars at Bandra

The Bandra police are on the lookout for assailant/s for stabbing a 29-year-old security guard to death. Anjani Ramshiroman Tiwari was stabbed 21 times with a sharp object. His body was found on Saturday night at Chapel Road, Bandra (West). The police said Tiwari is a native of Uttar Pradesh and was living in Mumbai on rent.

“His parents live at their home town in UP. Tiwari used to work as a salesman during the day and doubled as a security guard in the nighttime,” said senior inspector Pandit Thakare from Bandra police station.

Tiwari lived in the slum pocket of Kadeshwari near Mount Marry church. He was on his way to do his night job at a building near Bandra reclamation via Bazaar Road when he was murdered around 8.30pm. Tiwari’s body was dumped between two cars and was found by a woman who lives nearby. She alerted the locals, who then informed the police.

One of the local residents said, “We didn’t hear anything. Streetlights in the area aren’t working. We have been complaining about it repeatedly. Also, it was raining yesterday owing to which people must have shut their windows. Initially we thought it was some drunkard sleeping between the cars, but a closer inspection revealed blood. We do not know him.”