Mumbai gynaecologist, 68, arrested for molesting 24-yr-old woman

The Chembur police have arrested a 68-year-old doctor for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old patient at a dispensary associated with the Lions Club when she went there for a check-up on June 14.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said the gynaecologist, Dr Subhash Sehgal, touched her inappropriately during the examination. She told her family about the incident and they told her to go to the police.

“We have registered a case against the doctor based on the woman’s complaint. He has been arrested and an FIR registered. We are investigating,” said Sandeep Dal, senior inspector at Chembur police station.

Dr Sehgal was produced in a metropolitan court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

In May, the Juhu police arrested a 29-year-old doctor at a government run hospital for allegedly recording a video of his colleague while she was changing her clothes and circulating them on chat groups.

READ

Mumbai doctor films woman colleague changing clothes, circulates video

Mumbai cops search for 71-yr-old man who spied on bathing daughter-in-law, molested her