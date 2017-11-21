Mumbai hit-and-run: Biker dies after smashing into truck that halted abruptly

A 48-year-old biker died after he smashed into a truck that halted abruptly on 60 feet road in Dharavi around 11.45am on Monday. “The truck stopped in the middle of the road, near Gupta plastic shop, owing to which Mohamed Shaikh was unable to control his bike ,” said an officer from Shahu Nagar police station.

Shaikh sustained grievous injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The truck driver fled after the accident. Investigations revealed that he had been driving rashly and negligently. The police have acquired the truck’s registration number. They are also examining CCTV camera footage for clues.

A case was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accident days after a man, who was crossing the road with his daughter and nephew, was mowed down by a speeding tanker at Dharavi.