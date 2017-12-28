Mumbai hit-and-run cases: 3 die in 2 days, 1 nabbed

Three men have been killed in a span of two days in three separate hit-and-run cases in the city.

The Parksite police have arrested one person in one of the cases.

Rajkumar Baug, 24, riding pillion on a bike was killed while his friend, Vishal Patel, 23, riding the two-wheeler, was injured after an unidentified motorist knocked them down along the Western Express Highway in Malad (East) on Monday night. Officials said the accused motorist fled the scene after causing the crash.

The Kurar police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the unidentified motorist.

In another crash, a 45-year-old man was run over by an unidentified vehicle opposite Virbhai Jijamata Udyan in Lalbaug on Tuesday evening. The Byculla police said the victim, Kitabulla Majid Khan, was standing at the bus stop near the zoo when the mishap took place. The motorist fled from the spot without providing medical assistance to the victim.

“A passerby , identified as Subhash Mane, witnessed the accident and rushed an injured Khan to the hospital. However Khan was declared dead on arrival,” said an official.

Mane then informed the police after which a case was registered against the unidentified driver.

The police are in the process to trace the motorists in both the cases.

In the third case, a 49-year-old man called Kishor Pawar was on his bicycle around 10.15 am on Tuesday when a pick-up tempo knocked him down. Pawar was riding his bicycle towards Godrej company in Vikhroli when the vehicle hit him. Pawar died in the mishap after which the Parksite police nabbed the tempo driver.