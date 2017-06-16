Mumbai hotel owner leads cops to two who sexually assaulted 15-year-old

Two people were arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Ghatkopar (West). One of the accused is the survivor’s uncle, police said.

The case came to light after a hotel owner saw the boy crying on the roadside earlier this week. According to the police, the hotel owner asked the boy what had happened, to which he did not answer. The man then gave the boy food at his hotel, after which he told him that he had been sexually assaulted. The hotel owner approached the Ghatkopar police and told them about the incident, police said.

According to the police, the boy was sexually assaulted by an idli seller and a paan shop owner. The idli seller is the boy’s uncle and he had got him from his native place, where his parents work as labourers. “The boy lived with the two in a small room where he had been sexually assaulted,” said a police officer.

“The survivor told us his ordeal, after which the two were arrested,” said the officer. The boy had been living with his uncle and the other accused for the past 5 months. “The two are under judicial custody,” said the officer.