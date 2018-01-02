Mumbai hoteliers claim business was down by 45% on New Year’s Eve

In the wake of the Kamala Mills fire, the business of hotels and restaurants has dipped by 45%, claimed owners.

According to the Hotel & Restaurant Association Of Western India (HRAWI), hoteliers used to rake in at least Rs450 crore during the New Year celebrations, but this year’s turnover was only Rs250 crore.

The crackdown Areas inspected on Monday: Lower Parel, Elphinstone, Worli (G-south), Ghatkopar (N ward), Byculla (E ward).

Total places inspected: 134

Establishments that faced demolition of illegal structures/extensions: 53

LPG cylinders confiscated : 51

In Lower Parel, the BMC inspected 41 establishments, and demolished 15 of them partially, including areas in Raghuvanshi Mill and Todi Mills.

In Ghatkopar, they It inspected 46 places, and confiscated 18 cylinders.

In Byculla, the BMC inspected 47 establishments and demolished 20 of these partially. It also confiscated 50 hookahs from a hookah parlour in Byculla.

Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI, attributed the fall to multiple factors. “Many hotels faced the BMC axe and hence cancelled their celebrations. There is overall negativity among hoteliers and patrons following the tragedy,” said Datwani.

Another reason was the shortage of beer, along with people going to hill stations and places such as Goa.

According to Sukesh Shetty, owner, Hindmata Restaurant in Tardeo, the overall enthusiasm had dipped.