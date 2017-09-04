Mumbai jeweller foils cybercriminal’s plan to buy gold worth Rs20 lakh with stolen cash

A cyber criminal was arrested by the Vile Parle police on August 31 for trying to buy gold worth Rs20 lakh using the money he and his accomplices had siphoned off from an account owned by a private firm. The accused had stolen Rs1.45 crore over multiple transactions.

The accused was arrested after the jeweller whom he had struck the deal realised something was amiss and cross-checked with the bank through which he had received the payment for the gold.

According to the police, the accused siphoned off the money into different bank accounts. In one transaction, Rs20 lakh was deposited into the jeweller’s account.

It was carried out in the name of Mukesh Jain, a chartered accountant, who works for the firm whose bank account the accused had hacked.

The accused told the jeweller that they would collect the gold the same day.

One of the accused reached the store to collect the gold. However, his cover was blown when the jeweller struck up a conversation with him, thinking he belonged to the same community. The jeweller realised that the accused was only pretending to be a member of the Jain community. He offered the accused a cup of tea and informed the bank following which the private firm and Mukesh Jain were alerted.

Investigations revealed that the accused had blocked the messaging service for Mukesh’s number so that he did not receive SMS alerts about any of the transactions.The Vile Parle Police were alerted and the accused was handed over to them.

The police are trying to recover the rest of the amount. The accused has been booked under section 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. He has been remanded in police.