Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Police issue look out notice against owners of 1Above restaurant

The Mumbai police has issued a ‘look out notice’ against the three owners of 1Above restaurant in Kamala Mills, who have been booked for culpable homicide. 14 people died , and at least 16 were injured in a fire that started at the restaurant on Friday.

At the time of going to press, the police were still trying to locate them, sources said, adding that their mobile phones were switched off.

The notice was issued on Friday itself, to ensure that the accused do not travel through the aerial route. “The notice has been issued so that the accused will not travel domestically or internationally,” said a officer privy to the investigation.

The NM Joshi Marg police have filed a case against Hitesh and Jigar Sanghvi, residents of Byculla, and their partner Abhijit Manka, all owners of Sigrade Hospitality LLP, which ran 1Above. The case has been filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) along with section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Officials added that they were probing whether the adjacent bar, Mojo Restobar, was the origin of fire. Based on further probe, others could be booked in the FIR, the official said.

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, they have recorded statements of a few witnesses, who have confirmed that they saw the fire in 1Above restaurant.

The witnesses told the police that the fire broke out around 12.15am at 1Above on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg. The investigating officer said that the fire spread quickly, engulfing the ceiling, before patrons could realise its intensity and escape. Fearing for their lives, they ran helter-skelter to save themselves from the collapsing roof.

“Several patrons said that they could not locate the fire exit or the main exit after the fire broke out, and started running through the maze of dining tables,” said Sangram Pache, police inspector from the NM Joshi Marg police station.

The patrons also told the police that the fire exit was blocked by some material kept there by the staff.

Fearing for their lives, many of patrons hid under the tables and in the bathroom.

“As the fire spread, the patrons could not save themselves, as many people began heading towards the exits, wading through a thick blanket of smoke,” said an officer from the NM Joshi Marg police station.