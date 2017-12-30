Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Restaurants had been issued notices for alleged violations

The two high-end restaurants, where a fire broke out, were issued notices for alleged violations, according to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Civic officials from the local ward office said illegal parts of the bars have been demolished in the past and notices were served thrice in the past six months.

Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of G-south ward (Lower Parel), said, “The restobars had erected sheds on the open space (terrace) during the monsoon, which they continued to use for dining. No permission for rooftop hotels was given to any of the restobars or restaurants in Kamala Mills.

“We have repeatedly served them notices to remove the sheds and then demolished those parts thrice.”

He added the owners ignored BMC notices and even the demolitions.

The G south ward office served seven notices to rooftop restaurants in the entire ward, of which four were served to eateries in Kamala Mills.

“In August, a portion of the balcony wall of 1above restaurant shared with Mojo’s was demolished, as it was an unauthorised extension. Even after the demolition, both the restaurants continued to occupy the balcony area,” Sapkale said.

Following the incident, civic chief Ajoy Mehta suspended five civic officials and issued the transfer orders for Sapkale.

Officials from the fire department said the smoke spread to all the nearby offices of news channels because of which the glass facades had to be broken.

“1 Above did not have a fire exit because of which several people were trapped when the fire took place. All employees of the nearby officials were successfully evacuated. The fire started at 12.30am and it was doused by 6.30am. The fire engulfed a lot of areas of the bars blocking the exits for its guests,” said an official

“All our premises are well inspected and we have all requisite permissions. We presume that the fire emanated from a property adjoining 1Above. The unmanageable nature at the preliminary source of the fire resulted in its escalation to our property,” 1 Above management said in a statement.