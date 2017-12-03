Mumbai local attacked for refusing to share his headphones

The Wadala police arrested a 23-year-old sweeper on Sunday for allegedly attacking a 47-year-old man who refused to share his headphones in Wadala (East) on Sunday. The victim, Dattatray Shankar Jadhav, a Wadala (East) resident, was heading towards a public toilet when the incident took place. He has been severely injured and admitted to Rajwadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Jadhav was listening to music on his phone, when Manoj Kumar approached him and asked to borrow his headphones. “A few minutes later, Kumar returned, pounced on Jadhav from behind and gagged him. He slashed Jadhav’s throat with a knife,” said a police officer.

Kumar allegedly tried to flee, but the locals nabbed him and informed the police.

“We reached the spot and arrested Kumar on the charge of attempt to murder,” the officer added.