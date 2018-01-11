Mumbai man arrested for kissing ex-girlfriend forcibly on Carter Road

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for abusing and forcibly kissing his ex-girlfriend in public on Carter road, Bandra (West).

The Khar police, with whom the FIR was filed, said the incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday. The accused and the complainant had been in a relationship, but had broken up last year, the police said. In the FIR, the woman has said the accused kept calling her mobile phone and also tried contacting her on social media, and that she asked him to stop trying to get in touch.

On Tuesday night, the complainant said she was with her friends on Carter Road when the accused landed up at the spot. He blocked her path and forcibly kissed her, and also verbally abused her and tried to intimidate her, the complainant has alleged.

Her friends and other people present on Carter Road overpowered the accused, by which time policemen from Khar police station, posted at a police chowky on Carter Road, rushed to the spot.

On Wednesday morning, the FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer from Khar police station said: “The accused has been remanded in police custody for two days by a magistrate court. He does not have a criminal background. He has completed his studies, but is currently unemployed.”