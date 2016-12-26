Mumbai man dupes TV producer, govt officials by promising Mhada flats, held

The RAK Marg police have arrested a 32-year-old Vakola resident for duping his victims by promising Mhada flats at cheaper rates. Officers said they received complaints from more than 10 individuals, including a television producer and several government officials, against the accused. They said Sitaram Khopkar, 32, would pose as a social activist to dupe people.

An officer from RAK Marg police station said, “Two of the complainants, who approached us initially, include a television producer and a government employee.”

Khopkar had first met the TV producer on May 15, 2013, and assured that he would help him secure a flat at Mhada complex in Byculla for R25 lakh. The victim paid Khopkar R8 lakh after inspecting a flat and said the remaining amount would be paid after the possession, police officials said. Similarly, the government employee also paid the accused R19 lakh in advance.

However, Khopar started ignoring them after getting the money and even refused to answer their calls. Upon realising that they were duped, the two filed written complaints at the police station. Based on their applications, a case was registered against Khopkar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating. He was arrested from his residence after the police traced his whereabouts by scrutinising his call detail record (CDR).

Soon after his arrest, the cops received several complaints against Khopar in which the complainants claimed that they too were duped by him in a similar manner.

Also read

ED attaches former Mhada deputy collector’s property worth Rs56 cr