Mumbai man gets life in jail for raping partner’s minor daughter

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Monday convicted a man of raping his partner’s 15-year-old daughter, who is battling AIDS.

The survivor had been living with the man since her mother’s death. The convict also has AIDS, the court was told. The man not only abused the girl, but also forced her to implicate two young men in the case. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After the mother’s death, the convict would make the survivor work in other people’s homes and take the money she earned. In her deposition, the survivor said she was originally from Nashik, where she lived with her parents and a brother. She said both her parents had AIDS and that she was diagnosed with the illness at birth. The girl said her father, who was being treated for AIDS at JJ Hospital, died in 2003, after which her mother was forced to leave the house.

She soon started living with the convict. The girl said the convict would beat her mother, stay with them for a while and with his own family at other times. The girl said her mother’s health deteriorated as her partner would assault her often. She died in December 2012. The girl said she was raped on May 11, 2013, when the man’s family had gone to Gujarat .

She said she was sexually assaulted on several occasion after that. When her condition began to get worse, the convict made her register a rape case against two young men from the neighbourhood.

She said he threatened her and was always with her during the probe.

It was only later, when the girl was taken to hospital and was approached by the police officers that she narrated the true story.

