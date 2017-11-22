Mumbai man goes missing, body turns up in subway three days later

Three days after a 25-year-old man went missing from his Trombay residence, his body was found in a subway in Mankhurd on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Ashish Pawar left his residence on November 18 and failed to return. His family tried to trace him, but when they could not, they filed a missing person’ complaint with the Trombay police station.

On Tuesday, the police received a call, informing them a body was found floating in a flooded subway on the Sion-Panvel highway.

The body was fished out, after which the family identified it. “Pawar was an alcoholic. We suspect he was also suffering from some mental problems,” said Sanjay Y Vernekar, senior inspector, Mankhurd police station.

The police registered a case of accidental death and trying to ascertain if there was any foul play. “There are no injuries on the body, which had started to decompose. The viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis,” said Vernekar.

The subway has been sealed. The police are looking for eye-witnesses and are questioning Pawar’s friends.