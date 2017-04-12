Mumbai man held for creating girl’s fake profile and trying to hack her friend’s FB account

The Tardeo police have arrested a vengedul 29-year-old graphic designer who allegedly created a fake social media profile of a girl who rejceted his proposal. He also tried to allegedly hack her friend’s Facebook account to avenge rejection.

According to the police officials, Harish Dhuri is a resident of Prabhadevi.

In February, a 19-year-old student had lodged a case of defamation after an unknown person used her name and created a Facebook profile.

Dhuri contacted the girl’s family and reltives through the fake profile and abused them, said the police.

“He used her personal details whcih were extracted from her real Facebook profile. He then started sending lewd messages, photos and videos to everyone and sullied her image in public,” said an officer from Tardeo police station.

The incident came to light after one of the victim’s classmates asked her about an abusive message received from the fake account. The complainant denied sending any such message.

The officer further added, “Dhuri got in touch with the friend of the victim and took her number. He even contacted the friend through his real Facebook account.”

When she ignored him, he tried hacking into her Facebook profile following which she got a notification. The alert showed hacker’s IP address.

“With the help of the IP address, we reached his residential address and arrested him from Prabhadevi,” said an officer. Dhuri confessed to the crime.

The police have registered a case sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 66 (C) and (D) under Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, they are also seeking help from the the cyber police and have even written to Facebook for profile details.

Beware of online fraudsters

Never send money to unknown internet friends: Many times, we send money via Internet to needy friends. We must verify if they really need it over the phone or in-person.

Never give your personal information: Never give your personal information to any unknown Internet friend as they may harass you and extort money under the pretext of sharing your personal information.

*Attachments in email: Never download attachments in an email without scanning for viruses.

Never believe in stories: There are many people who ask you to send money to their account in the name of giving you gifts, free products or lottery tickets or any such freebies. Never believe in such stories.

Change your password from time to time: Keep changing your password to prevent hacking strikes.

Lack of personal details: The easiest way to find a fake email is the sender will send you email in the name of some bank, organisation, etc. and will never mention your name in the email. This is because the sender does not have your personal information as he chooses your email randomly or from a list of emails and so he cannot mention your name.

Avoid posting personal information and photos on social networking sites. Your photos or information such as your residential address, phone number, and date of birth can be misused

Do not leave your computer unattended with your Facebook account open.

DIAL FOR HELP

Cyber crime complaints can be reported to the Mumbai police’s cyber wing

24x7 helpline: 9820810007/022-26504008

E-mail: cyberpst-mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Office: Cyber police station, first floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex police station, Bandra (E), Mumbai.

Past Instances

March 31: The Vikhroli police arrested Sandeep Pagare, a resident of Tagore Nagar, for harassing a girl who spurrned his advances. He did not stop to stalk her even after she had changed her phone number.He also created a fake Facebook account of the victim.

February 28: A 30-year-old housewife from Parel registered a case with the Kalachowkie police after an unidentified person hacked her facebook account and started to demand money from the people on her friend list. The accused is still at large.

READ

How they take a swipe at your savings

Banks can do a lot to curb cyber crime, feels expert