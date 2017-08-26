 Mumbai man killed after speeding vehicle knocks him off bike on highway | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 26, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mumbai man killed after speeding vehicle knocks him off bike on highway

Mumbai police said they were in the process of checking CCTV camera footage, however, they have not yet been able to identify if the vehicle was a car or truck

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2017 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death against the unidentified motorist.
Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death against the unidentified motorist.(Photo for representation)

A man was killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle in Goregaon (East) knocked him off his bike on the Western Express Highway early on Thursday. Vanrai police officers said they were investigating the incident.

The accident took place around 5 am, when Kurar resident Ketan Patel was riding his motorbike near Hub Mall. A vehicle knocked him off his bike from behind, said an officer, who did not wish to be identified.

“The accused fled while Patel was lying on the ground. Passersby called the police control room and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police.

Police said they were in the process of checking CCTV camera footage, however, they have not yet been able to identify if the vehicle was a car or truck.

They have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death against the unidentified motorist. No arrests have been made yet.

more from mumbai
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you