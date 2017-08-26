Mumbai man killed after speeding vehicle knocks him off bike on highway

A man was killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle in Goregaon (East) knocked him off his bike on the Western Express Highway early on Thursday. Vanrai police officers said they were investigating the incident.

The accident took place around 5 am, when Kurar resident Ketan Patel was riding his motorbike near Hub Mall. A vehicle knocked him off his bike from behind, said an officer, who did not wish to be identified.

“The accused fled while Patel was lying on the ground. Passersby called the police control room and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police.

Police said they were in the process of checking CCTV camera footage, however, they have not yet been able to identify if the vehicle was a car or truck.

They have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death against the unidentified motorist. No arrests have been made yet.