Mumbai man posing as Income Tax officer arrested for extortion

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Income Tax officer and trying to extort Rs30 lakh from a 61-year-old businessman while threatening to not clear his I-T file.

The Amboli police are trying to find out if more people were involved in the matter. The police said the businessman, a resident of Andheri (West), got a call around a month ago from a man who said he was Pankaj Mehta, an I-T investigation officer.

Mehta told the businessman that he had defaulted in paying his income tax and his file would not be cleared. The complainant said he hadn’t done anything wrong and had nothing to fear.

Mehta then threatened him of coercive action and not clearing his file till he gave him Rs30 lakh. The businessman agreed to pay the amount and also informed the cops. The accused asked him to get a cheque of Rs35,000 as the first instalment at a hotel on New Link Road in Andheri (West) on Saturday at 12.25pm.

The police laid a trap and arrested one Shyam Mondada, who is suspected to have posed as the I-T officer. The police have seized his phone and trying to ascertain if he was the caller or there are others involved in the case. Mondada has been booked for extortion.