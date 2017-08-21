Mumbai man rapes 12-year-old daughter for 15 months when wife steps out of house

The father of a class 7 girl was arrested for raping and sodomising her repeatedly for the past 15 months in Dombivli.

The accused works as an attendant in Central Railway.

According to the police, the accused used to commit the crime when his wife was away, and threaten the 12-year-old to not tell anyone.

When he was out of town a week ago, the victim finally confided in her mother, who then lodged a police complaint.

A case was registered under section 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act 2012. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till August 24.