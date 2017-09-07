Mumbai man stalks woman , gropes her, says will harm himself if she turns down his marriage proposal

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and criminally intimidating a woman in Khar (West). The man stalked her on the road and groped her while she was returning home from work. Passersby thrashed him and handed him over to cops.

According to Santacruz police, the complainant is a 26-year-old housewife who lives in Santacruz (West). The accused too lives in the same locality.

The incident took place around 1 pm on September 2 when the woman was on her way home.

The accused blocked her way near Rajesh Khanna garden in Khar (West), caught her hand and started groping her, said the police.

They added that the accused threatened the woman saying that if she turned down his marriage proposal he would harm himself and hold her responsible for it.

The woman pushed him away and shouted for help. Passersby rushed to help her and thrashed the accused. They took the two to Santacruz police station where within an hour an FIR was registered and he was placed under arrest. His lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane said, “The complainant has falsely implicated my client. He is innocent.”

An FIR was registered under section 354 (criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was granted judicial custody.