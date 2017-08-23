Mumbai man stalks woman, winks at her, gets thrashed at railway station

A 30-year-old man was thrashed at Kalyan railway station on Monday for allegedly stalking a woman and winking at her.

One of the commuters shot a video on the mobile, which has gone viral.

The alleged accused, Surendra Lalbahadur Gautam,30, hails from Uttar Pradesh, but has been living in Pisavli in Kalyan for the past few years.

The woman is a homemaker.

“When the woman was checking the indicator, the accused started staring at her. He even winked at her. She ignored him, but he followed her after which she confronted him,” said a police officer from Kalyan government Railway police (GRP).

Seeing the ruckus, a few other commuters joined in and thrashed the accused. He was later handed over to the police.

The officer added, “We have registered a molestation case against the accused. We have seen the video which has gone viral. The accused is in police custody and under investigation.”