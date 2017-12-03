Mumbai man stares at neighbour, masturbates; arrested

The Santacruz police arrested a 37-year-old man on November 29, for allegedly masturbating in front of his married neighbour.

Police said the woman was alone at home as her husband and child had gone out at the time of the incident. Around 11.30 am, she went to the terrace to dry her freshly washed clothes, and saw the man staring at her from his apartment.

“The man started masturbating. The woman got scared and went back inside. She called her husband and informed him about the incident,” said an officer from the Santacruz police station, who is privy to the case.

The woman’s husband returned that evening and the couple approached the Santacruz police, who registered a case under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The man was arrested the next day.

After being produced before a magistrate court, he was remanded in police custody for a day and then sent to judicial custody.

His lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane told the court, “My client is being falsely implicated owing to a past enmity.” The accused got bail for Rs15,000.