Mumbai man thrashed by woman police inspector, wife

A senior woman police inspector has been booked for allegedly thrashing a 39-year-old man and threating him at Kopri in Thane.

The complainant, Ravindra Jadhav, used to work in private firm and he is unemployed now. A case has also been lodged against his wife, Suvarna, for harassing him.

He alleged that in 2013 Suvarna lodged a case against him and his family for harassment. The case is sub judice.

Ravindra said that he was called to the Kopri police station in 2015. His wife too was present there. The then senior police inspector, S Kalbande, lodged a fake case against him and he was beaten up badly.

“He stated in his complaint that he was also beaten up by his wife that day in the police station with a belt and iron rods. He alleged that he was kept in a lockup for a day. His hand was fractured,” said a police officer from Thane.

“We have booked the senior police inspector and Ravindra’s wife under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Ravindra said that he started living separately in a flat but Suvarna’s father forcibly took away the house and sold it.

“He said that he was mentally harassed and abused and has been threatened many times in the past couple of years. Recently, he was again beaten by Suvarna and her family members when they had gathered after a relative died,” said a police officer.

After the recent incident, Ravindra compiled the past harassment cases and filed a case against both Kalbande and Suvarna.