Mumbai man who grabbed 15-year-old, threatened to kill her if she didn’t marry him, gets 3 years in jail

A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act recently sentenced a 23-year-old to three years in jail for molesting a girl in a subway while she was on her way to college.

He has also been asked to pay Rs10,000 to the girl as compensation.

According to the prosecution, the man approached the girl on August 10, 2015, when she got off the bus. He grabbed her and insisted she love him. When she tried to free herself, he abused her and hit her on the back.

The girl alleged the accused threatened to kill her if she did not agree to marry him. The girl somehow managed to rescue herself and ran towards the market, where she narrated the incident to her aunt.

On seeing her aunt, the accused fled the spot.

The girl alleged the accused, who was around 20 years old at the time of the incident, lived in the same area.

The prosecution examined three witnesses, including the investigating officer, the victim and her mother.

The defence claimed no such incident took place and the girl was trying to falsely implicate the man.

The court discarded the plea of the defence and sentenced the man on the basis of the testimony of the girl.