Mumbai man who sent obscene messages acquitted on technicality

A sessions court has overturned the verdict of a magistrate court by acquitting a man who was booked for creating a fake social media profile and sending obscene messages. The decision was taken after the court noted that instead of carrying out the forensic analysis of the hard disk, its mirror image was analysed and the report of that was produced as evidence while flouting the stipulated conditions prescribed under section 65 (B) of the Evidence Act.

The court noted that the prosecution had relied on printouts of emails and had not supported it with a statement and certificate as prescribed under section 65B (2) and section 65B (4) of the Act.

This negligence from the forensic analyst, police and prosecution ensured that all the key evidences collected from the computer, and correspondences made with internet server companies with respect to IP addresses of the accused, were rendered inadmissible.

Yogesh Prabhu, who was acquitted by the court, was booked in March 2009 for sending obscene emails to a woman. The accused had allegedly made a fake profile on social media with her telephone number which had resulted in the victim get calls from unknown taxi and auto drivers seeking sexual favours.

The woman then registered a complaint with Shivaji Nagar police station and the police officials, with the help of the cyber cell of Mumbai police, tracked down the IP address and arrested Prabhu.

Police seized Prabhu’s laptop and hard disk and had also recorded his supervisor’s statement in which he said Prabhu had used the laptop. The data from the computer of the complainant was also collected to prove the receipt of the mails.

Prabhu was charged under sections 67 (publishing of information which is obscene in electronic form) and 67-A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology (IT) Act along with section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prabhu was also charged under section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act – punishment for violation of privacy in which he was convicted by the magistrate’s court. But the Sessions court set aside the conviction while observing, “The reasoning given by the learned trial court is not proper. The ingredients of section 67 & 67-A and ingredients of section 66-E are totally different. The offence u/s.66-E of the said Act is not a milder form of the offences under sections 67 and 67-A of the said Act. So the accused could not have been convicted and sentenced for the offence under section 66-E without being charged for the same. Besides, the prosecution’s case does not say the accused transmitted any image of a private area of the victim. So the ingredients of section 66-E of the said Act are not attracted at all.”

Further the sessions court also acquitted Prabhu for the offence under Section 509 of IPC as the police failed to bring the mandatory certificate from the owner of the instrument from where data was collected.

