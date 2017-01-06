Mumbai marathon: 40 volunteers at ready to give medical aid to cardiac patients

More than 40 volunteers, trained by cardiologists in Cardiopulmonary-resuscitation (CPR), will watch over Mumbaikars participating in the 2017 edition of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon (SCMM). Experts from Asian Heart Institute, the medical partner of SCMM, has been training more than 4,000 residents and 1,000 police personnel in the basic paramedical treatment for six months.

With the initiative, the hospital aims to curb hospitalisation as CPR is a lifesaving rescue procedure for those who collapse during cardiac arrest.

The volunteers will fan along the route of the marathon, scheduled on January 15. “CPR, especially if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, can double or triple a person’s survival chances. If it is not provided, the survival chance fall by 7-10% for every minute,” said Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Cardiac Electro Physiologist, Asian Heart Institute. He will hold a three-hour session for volunteers.

Dr Vijay D’silva, medical director, Asian Heart Institute, said that the move squares with the nature of injuries observed over a period of 14 years. “Over the years, we have witnessed the number of hospitalisations decreasing. The trained volunteers will further close the gap as we will ensure the golden hour is not lost,” said the doctor.

He further added that every year roughly 3,000-5,000 people need medical attention, majority of which are related to muscle pulls, cramps and dehydration. Merely 5-10 people face serious medical issues, he said. “Last year, 4,000 people needed some kind of medical help, and only 18 were hospitalised and discharged immediately after the treatment,” said D’silva.

Experts from the hospital will give volunteers an instructor-led course that teaches how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine.

Services for the event

500: The number of volunteers, including medial staff, from Asian Heart Institute will be at the marathon

11: The number of ambulances, which will play on the route; each with a doctor and a nurse

7: The total number of doctors on bikes

11: Aid stations along the route

2: Base camps with a combined bed strength of 60 beds.

